CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Chesterfield County

Officers tweeted photos from the scene in the 4900 block of Burnt Oak Drive.

That is where police said someone opened fire around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police are investigating a reported shooting in the area of 4900 Burnt Oak Dr. No injuries reported, anyone with information is asked to call police @CCPDVa @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/FfOT1MNOgl — SGT. J.R. Lamb (@sgt_lamb) March 18, 2018

No was hurt, but a car window was struck.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to track down the shooter.

If you have any information you can call Crime Solvers anonymously at 804-748-0660.