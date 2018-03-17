Man killed when SUV runs off road, rolls over multiple times

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Deputies have identified the driver killed in an early morning crash in Hanover County early Saturday morning.

Sgt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 13400 block of Ashland Road just before 2:55 a.m.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda CRV was traveling eastbound on Ashland Road when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway in a curve and rolled over multiple times,” Cooper said.

The driver, 29-year-old Thomas K. Horne of Ashland, died at the scene, Cooper said.

Horne was the sole occupant of the SUV, officials said.

“Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident,” Cooper said. “We extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Thomas Horne during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.