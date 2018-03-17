East End hit-and-run suspect left 4 injured at crash scene
Man killed when SUV runs off road, rolls over multiple times
Driver arrested after VDOT contractor hit, pinned on I-85

Missing boy brings dinner to officers who helped find him

Posted 7:58 pm, March 17, 2018, by , Updated at 08:02PM, March 17, 2018

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The 10-year-old boy who went missing earlier this week in Chesterfield County surprised the officers who helped bring him home.

Sgt. K. Rollins with Chesterfield Police posted a photo Saturday that showed Zachary Long meeting the North D platoon officers who helped find him.

"Zachary brought dinner for the officers to show his appreciation," Sgt. K. Rollins said.

Zachary Long and officers.

Zachary Long and officers.

The 10-year-old was found Tuesday night unharmed, according to Chesterfield Police Lt. Don Story, and was reunited with his parents around 10:15 p.m.

Police searched for Zachery after he went missing in the Founders Bridge Road area around 6:15 p.m.

Crime Insider sources said the boy wrecked his bike and was scared he may need stitches. He had a prior bad experience with getting stitches, so he ran into the woods.

Related stories