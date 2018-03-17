Missing boy brings dinner to officers who helped find him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The 10-year-old boy who went missing earlier this week in Chesterfield County surprised the officers who helped bring him home.

Sgt. K. Rollins with Chesterfield Police posted a photo Saturday that showed Zachary Long meeting the North D platoon officers who helped find him.

"Zachary brought dinner for the officers to show his appreciation," Sgt. K. Rollins said.

The 10-year-old was found Tuesday night unharmed, according to Chesterfield Police Lt. Don Story, and was reunited with his parents around 10:15 p.m.

Police searched for Zachery after he went missing in the Founders Bridge Road area around 6:15 p.m.

Crime Insider sources said the boy wrecked his bike and was scared he may need stitches. He had a prior bad experience with getting stitches, so he ran into the woods.