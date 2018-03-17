Fire evacuates West End hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person suffered minor injuries after a fire at a West End hotel Saturday afternoon.

Henrico fire crews were called to the Suburban Lodge in the 7800 block of Shrader Road just after 2:10 p.m.

Firefighters said a blaze broke out in one of the rooms causing smoke to billow into the building's halls and common areas.

"The fire was being controlled by a sprinkler head," Capt. Rob Rowley with Henrico Fire said. "Firefighters helped many occupants from the building including some with mobility issues and even some that had to be taken out of windows."

Officials said one person suffered minor injuries, but that no firefighters were hurt.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating what caused the fire.

"Henrico fire reminds you to be fire safe even when you travel," Rowley said. "Always know your escape routes in case of an emergency when you are away from home."