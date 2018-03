RICHMOND, Va. – A family was displaced after their home caught fire Friday evening.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1400 block of Willis Street.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the home suffered heavy smoke damage.

Officials said the blaze started in the home’s kitchen.

The adult and two children inside the home when the fire started made it out safely.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire.