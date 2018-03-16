× Space rock stolen from Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A space rock “believed to have significant monetary value” was stolen from the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, according to the Virginia Capitol Police.

“The iron-nickel meteorite was taken from the ‘Speed’ exhibit between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday,” a Virginia Capitol Police spokesperson said. “The exhibit is in the main hall on the first floor of the museum at 2500 W. Broad Street, and the meteorite was inside a secure, metal display stand. Museum employees discovered that the stand had been disassembled by removing one of the brackets.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia Capitol Police at 804-786-2120.