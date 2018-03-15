‘Facebook detectives’ sought to ID suspect in ABC store liquor theft

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for stealing liquor from an ABC store in Prince George County last Saturday.

It happened at the ABC store located in the 4500 block of Whitehill Boulevard, officials said.

“Calling all Facebook Detectives,” reads a post on the Prince George County Police Department page. “An employee with the ABC store… witnessed an unknown suspect stealing liquor. The female suspect was captured on surveillance video.”

Officials described the suspect as a black female about 160 pounds wearing. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Prince George County Police at 804-733-2773.