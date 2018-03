RICHMOND, Va – Masters and students from Dynamic Taekwondo were LIVE in our studio with a demonstration. The after school program director Nicole Acquista told Greg that Taekwondo teaches self-discipline, respect, self-worth and much more!

On Saturday March 17th, 6 Richmond area Taekwondo schools will compete at the 2018 RVA Taekwondo Championship at Cosby High School in Midlothian. Doors open at 8am.

http://www.leesdynamic.com​