× Ruther Glen man killed in four-vehicle crash in Caroline

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have identified a Ruther Glen man killed in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Route 639 (Ladysmith Road), .25 miles west of Bridlewood Lane.

Investigators say a 2000 Toyota Tacoma driven by, Thomas O. Blair, 63, of Ruther Glen, was traveling westbound on Ladysmith Road and crossed over the center line striking a 2008 GMC Yukon head on.

A 2003 Chevrolet Astro van struck Blair in the rear and then a 2013 Hyundai Elantra struck the Yukon in the rear, according to State Police.

Blair was transported to Mary Washington Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Yukon, Charlene N. Morris, of Ruther Glen, and a passenger was transported to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.