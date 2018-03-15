Police: Suspect in Richmond officer-involved shooting had no weapon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Police Department identified the three-year veteran officer under investigation for an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday evening in the Granite Hill Shopping Center parking lot.

The officer was identified as Officer Khaia Jones.

At approximately 6:44 p.m., Tuesday, RPD officers were assisting the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to stop a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred at a Mechanicsville Walmart, according to police.

Officers approached the suspect’s vehicle after it was parked in the 6800 block of Forest Hill Avenue in the Granite Hill Shopping Center parking lot.

The officers gave the suspect commands and Officer Jones discharged her firearm. The suspect was struck. The suspect and the vehicle he exited were searched and no weapon was found.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officer Jones remains on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted.

The Department’s Force Investigation Team (FIT) will conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting by interviewing officers who were present at the time and any other witnesses who can be located.

Once completed, the final FIT report will be presented to Chief Durham and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.