Nothing Better Than Bordelaise on #IllegalThursday

RICHMOND, Va – Big Herm Baskerville and Greg celebrated #illegalThursday with a recipe for fried oyster bordelaise! You can find Big Herm at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175​

Ingredients:

1 pound fettuccine

8 ounces Bordelaise Butter, cut into 4 pieces

(Make ahead of time)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 quart of oysters

2 cups all purpose flour

3 eggs

1/2 cup milk

2 cups seasoned Italian breadcrumbs

vegetable oil, for frying

Parmesan cheese grated

Chopped fresh parsley

DIRECTIONS

Cook the fettuccine in salted water according to package directions until al-dente.

Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking liquid separately.

Drain the remaining water and set noodles aside,

In a large sauté pan, heat the reserved pasta cooking liquid and, when it comes to a boil, add the Bordelaise Butter.

Melt into the water to make a simple sauce for your pasta.

Add the pasta and toss to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside, covered, while you cook the oysters.

Heat a deep fryer to 350°F.

Gently dredge the oysters in the flour, shaking to remove any excess.

Combine the eggs and milk in a shallow bowl and whisk to combine.

Dip the flour-coated oysters into the egg wash, then remove them and gently dredge the oysters in the seasoned breadcrumbs to coat.

Fry the oysters until crispy, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes.

Place on paper towels to drain. Repeat with any remaining oysters.

To serve, divide the fettucine evenly among 4 large pasta bowls, and top each serving with some of the crispy oysters. Garnish each bowl with Parmesan and parsley.