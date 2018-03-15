Nothing Better Than Bordelaise on #IllegalThursday

RICHMOND, Va – Big Herm Baskerville and Greg celebrated #illegalThursday with a recipe for fried oyster bordelaise! You can find Big Herm at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175
Ingredients:
1 pound fettuccine
8 ounces Bordelaise Butter, cut into 4 pieces
(Make ahead of time)
Salt and pepper to taste
1 quart of oysters
2 cups all purpose flour
3 eggs
1/2 cup milk
2 cups seasoned Italian breadcrumbs
vegetable oil, for frying
Parmesan cheese grated
Chopped fresh parsley
DIRECTIONS
Cook the fettuccine in salted water according to package directions until al-dente.
Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking liquid separately.
Drain the remaining water and set noodles aside,
In a large sauté pan, heat the reserved pasta cooking liquid and, when it comes to a boil, add the Bordelaise Butter.
Melt into the water to make a simple sauce for your pasta.
Add the pasta and toss to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside, covered, while you cook the oysters.
Heat a deep fryer to 350°F.
Gently dredge the oysters in the flour, shaking to remove any excess.
Combine the eggs and milk in a shallow bowl and whisk to combine.
Dip the flour-coated oysters into the egg wash, then remove them and gently dredge the oysters in the seasoned breadcrumbs to coat.
Fry the oysters until crispy, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes.
Place on paper towels to drain. Repeat with any remaining oysters.
To serve, divide the fettucine evenly among 4 large pasta bowls, and top each serving with some of the crispy oysters. Garnish each bowl with Parmesan and parsley.