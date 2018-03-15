Decadent and Delicious Peanut Butter Chocolate Macaroon Pie

RICHMOND, Va – Sweet Leanne Fletcher was in the kitchen with Cheryl making Peanut Butter Chocolate Macaroon Pie. The impressive dessert is as easy as it is delicious! You can see more of Leanne’s creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175​

Peanut Butter Chocolate Macaroon Pie

INGREDIENTS:

For the crust:

2/3 cup all purpose flour

5 1/2 cups shredded sweetened coconut

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon almond extract



For the filling:

1 1/2 cups dark chocolate chips

½ cup peanut butter chips

1 cup heavy whipping cream

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 10″ tart pan

Stir flour, coconut, and salt.

Stir in sweetened condensed milk and both extracts. Stir until combined.

Press into the bottom and up the sides of the prepared pan. Press to compact it firmly.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown.

Cool completely before making filling.

Place the heavy whipping cream in a large bowl. Heat in the microwave about 2 minutes, or just until it starts to bubble slightly.

Add the chocolate and peanut butter chips. Let it sit for about 10-15 seconds, then whisk until smooth and the chocolate is all dissolved.

Pour into crust.

Let it sit at room temperature until cool and set. ​