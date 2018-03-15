× Chesterfield’s River City Sportsplex named an ‘ULTIMATE Sports Destination’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — River City Sportsplex in Chesterfield County has been named one of the ultimate sports destinations in the country, according to the April edition of SportsEvents Magazine.

The Genito Road sports complex was named one of the “ULTIMATE Soccer and Lacrosse Destinations and Venues” after a nationwide Facebook contest.

With more than 1,000 votes casted, the River City Sportsplex the most votes (133) from a list of 30 destinations and venues.

“These soccer and lacrosse venues not only provide the fields necessary for soccer and lacrosse events, but they also offer anything and everything a soccer or lacrosse planner could need.” wrote SportsEvents Magazine’s Managing Editor, Sherri Middleton. “With outstanding soccer and lacrosse fields, these venues are outstanding examples of each destination’s commitment to soccer and lacrosse sports events.”

The 115-acre multisport athletic complex has 12 all-weather synthetic turf fields and is one of the largest pods of synthetic turf fields in the country, according to Chesterfield County officials.

The facility hosted 25 soccer and lacrosse event weekends in 2017. They are expecting to see 27 soccer or lacrosse events in 2018.

Here’s the complete list of “ULTIMATE Soccer and Lacrosse Destinations and Venues:”

Foley Sports Tourism Complex – Foley, AL

Maryland SoccerPlex – Montgomery County, MD

Mercyhealth Sportscore Two – Rockford, IL

National Sports Center – Blaine, MN

River City Sportsplex – Richmond, VA

Saluda Shoals Park – Columbia, SC

SoCal Sports Complex – Oceanside, CA

Veterans Park & Athletic Complex – College Station, TX