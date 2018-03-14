Violent sex offender who failed to register surrenders to police

RICHMOND, Va. – A violent sex offender wanted for failing to register in Virginia has surrendered to police, according to Virginia State Police.

Richard Benjamin Mangum, 28, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday afternoon.

State Police say Mangum is believed to be living in the Charlottesville or Fluvanna County area.

Based on his conviction in Arkansas, Mangum is required to register in Virginia as a violent sex offender. Investigators say he left Arkansas over a year ago to come to the Commonwealth, and Virginia State Police had been searching for him ever since.

Mangum was wanted in Virginia for failing to comply with Virginia law, which requires a convicted sex offender to register with the Virginia State Police within three days of establishing residency within the Commonwealth.

He is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Jail.

