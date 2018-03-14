Richmond students rally for safer schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- National School Walkout demonstrations on at Richmond Community and Thomas Jefferson high schools in Richmond were peaceful on Wednesday. Hundreds of students came together as one to honor and remember the 17 victims who lost their lives in the Parkland high school shooting.

Students also spoke out against gun violence, carried signs, and chanted.

Student coordinators said now was the time to take action against gun violence.

At the end of the rally, there was a moment of silence to honor and remember the Florida shooting victims.

One parents who attended the demonstration said she feared for her child's safety.

"It's a fear of someone coming in and doing something, but it’s like there’s tension," she said. "There are guns all around us. There is violence. Many of the students live with violence and uncertainty in their lives."

Fliers passed out during the demonstration urged students to reach out to state and federal leaders to voice their concerns.