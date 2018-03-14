× Threat prompts L.C. Bird evacuation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A threat phoned into L.C. Bird High School has prompted a school evacuation.

“Earlier this morning, Bird High School received a phone call that was threatening in nature. As a result, police requested that we relocate students to a different area on campus and to nearby areas while the building is searched,” an email to parents from a school spokesperson read. “Bird High students have been relocated and are safe.”

The school spokesperson went on to ask parents not to come to the school “in order to allow police to do their job.”

During the investigation into the threat, a stack of chairs fell inside an area where L.C. Bird students were gathered.

When the chairs fell, it echoed, and prompted someone to yell “Everyone get down.”

In the confusion, some students ran from the building in an effort to get away.

Chesterfield Police had 10 officers standing nearby at the time.

One student fell while running and was not seriously injured.

As far as the initial threat, police continue to investigate.

“If you insist on picking up your child early, you should report to the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center at Courthouse,” the spokesperson said.

Wednesday is The National School Walkout day, both a day to remember students and staff killed in a Florida high school shooting and a protest against gun violence.

