Henrico convenience store killer sentenced to 42 years in prison

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico County man convicted of killing a convenience store owner was sentenced Wednesday to 42 years in prison.

Jonathan David Edwards, 21, plead guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Tobacco Town convenience store owner Rajulbhai Patel.

Officers were called to the Tobacco Town convenience store in the 1100 block of Wilkinson Road for a shooting at 10:10 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2016.

Officers found Patel shot to death in front of his store.

Less than an hour after killing Patel, Edwards robbed the Mountain Express on Mountain Road, according to prosecutors.

Edwards received 30 years for the first-degree murder conviction; three years for use of a firearm first offense; four years for robbery and five years for use of a firearm second offense.