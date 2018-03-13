Man arrested for 7-Eleven sex assault

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Spotsylvania man was arrested and charged in connection to two sex crimes.

Jeffrey Clarence Johnson, 50, was arrested March 9 on felony charges of abduction with intent to defile, armed burglary, forcible sodomy, and wearing a mask in public and two misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, according to Fredericksburg Police.

One offense was reported January 10, 2017, when a man, later identified as Johnson, walked into the 7-Eleven on Amaret Street.

“The clerk went to the back office to retrieve an item and the suspect followed her. The suspect threatened the clerk with a weapon and sexually assaulted her,” a Fredericksburg Police spokesperson said. “The victim reported to police that the suspect had also entered the store on December 2, 2016… and exposed himself to her.”

The most recent offense was reported December 1, 2017, when a woman reported she parked her car in the 300 block of Hanson Avenue and was walking to work when a man approached her from behind.

“[He] followed her into her place of employment and exposed himself to her. He then left on foot in an unknown direction,” the police spokesperson said.

Johnson was jailed at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.