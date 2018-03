RICHMOND, Va – 16-year-old Morgan Rhudy stopped by the studio today to talk about her foundation Girl Power Grants. Morgan was joined by NaQuita Lee from Young Lives Metro Richmond. Last year Girl Power Grants gave $10,000 to Young Lives Metro Richmond! Girl Power Grants is getting ready for their Third Annual Big Give where they’ll choose the next $10,000 recipient.

http://www.girlpowergrants.org​