Feds raid AdvanSix Hopewell facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- State and federal agents conducted a raid at the AdvanSix in Hopewell Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police, FBI agents, EPA investigators, and the Virginia Department of Environmental Management were seen at the AdvanSix’s Hopewell facility, according to witnesses.

The nature of the raid was not disclosed.

"This is a non-violent situation," AdvanSix spokesperson Debra Lewis said when asked about the investigation. "AdvanSix intends to fully cooperate with law enforcement. All of our employees, contractors and visitors are safe, and the Hopewell plant continues to operate normally."

The AdvanSix plant in Hopewell is "one of the world’s largest single-site producers of caprolactam," according to the company's website.

Caprolactam is used to make carpet fibers, plastics and films.

"Hopewell is a global leader in the development and production of ammonium sulfate fertilizers, which AdvanSix sells for both crop and turf applications under the Sulf-N® brand," the website description continued.

More than 750 people work in the Hopewell facility.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.