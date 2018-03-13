‘A Night Among the Stars Gala’ will benefit Pathways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local non-profit is working hard to rebuild Petersburg through education, employment and good health.

Now that organization, Pathways, is holding a gala fundraising event that you can take part in.

Pathway's Margarita Barbosa stopped by the CBS-6 studio Tuesday to talk about “A Night Among The Stars Gala” and how you can take part. The night will feature Brickwall Jackson live, a mentalist, and is black-tie optional.

The celebration includes dinner, a cash bar, and a program celebrating some of the brightest stars who have been part of the Pathways' constellation.

The event will include complimentary heavy hors d'oeuvres, cash bar, live music, mentalist performance, silent auction, and raffles!