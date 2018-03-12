Violent sex offender wanted for failing to register in Virginia

FLUVANNA, Va. – A violent sex offender from Arkansas is wanted by Virginia State Police for failing to register in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Richard Benjamin Mangum, 28, is believed to be living in the Charlottesville or Fluvanna County area, according to State Police.

Based on his conviction in Arkansas, Mangum is required to register in Virginia as a violent sex offender. Investigators say he left Arkansas over a year ago to come to the Commonwealth, and Virginia State Police has been searching for him ever since.

Mangum is wanted in Virginia for failing to comply with Virginia law, which requires a convicted sex offender to register with the Virginia State Police within three days of establishing residency within the Commonwealth.

Mangum is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9 in height and weighs approximately 235 pounds, with a teardrop tattoo under his left eye.

The 28-year-old is also known by the aliases of Rich, Ricky and Rich Manly.

Anyone with information about Mangum is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.