Stafford man arrested after vehicle pursuit and foot chase

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Stafford County man has been arrested and charged after a traffic stop for reckless driving resulted in a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase.

Deputies say the incident started Sunday, March 11, at approximately 4:57 p.m. That’s when a deputy observed a vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Matthew Gregory Browning, repeatedly crossing the double yellow lines while traveling on Richards Ferry Road.

After initiating a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

The short pursuit ended when the deputy lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Hartwood Road and Warrenton Road.

Another deputy later spotted Browning traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Stefaniga Road and Poplar Road. The deputy activated his emergency equipment and began pursued the suspect vehicle, before he crashed into a tree.

Deputies say Browning tried to flee away on foot, ignoring commands to stop, before he was ultimately captured and taken into custody.

Browning has been incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He has been charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, eluding police, obstruction of justice, destruction of property, and resisting arrest.