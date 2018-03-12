WINTER WEATHER UPDATE
CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia weather closings and delays here

Firefighters battle Seminary Avenue house fire

Posted 7:56 am, March 12, 2018, by and , Updated at 08:05AM, March 12, 2018

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Seminary Avenue, near Brook and Hilliard roads, in Henrico.

“Henrico Fire units are currently operating at a fire in a home in the 5600 block of Seminary Avenue,” a Henrico Fire spokesperson said Monday morning. “Firefighting efforts continue, but all residents are safely out of the home.”

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Photo Gallery