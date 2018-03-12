Firefighters battle Seminary Avenue house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Seminary Avenue, near Brook and Hilliard roads, in Henrico.

“Henrico Fire units are currently operating at a fire in a home in the 5600 block of Seminary Avenue,” a Henrico Fire spokesperson said Monday morning. “Firefighting efforts continue, but all residents are safely out of the home.”

#BREAKING Man not hurt after home catches fire on Seminary Avenue this morning. Significant damage to roof and smoke & water damage through. Cause is under investigation @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/04sGRpMZGe — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) March 12, 2018

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

