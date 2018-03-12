Police working multiple accidents across local roadways: ‘Use caution’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are currently working over 20 vehicle crashes in Chesterfield.

Police tweeted that "roads are not good in many areas, please use caution while driving. "

Currently, police said, Old Gun Road near Reeds Bluff Road, is closed until VDOT arrives.

Roadway conditions are deteriorating, if you have to be on the roads slow down, and increase your following distance @CBS6 @CCPDVa @8NEWS @NBC12 @VaDOTRVA — SGT. J.R. Lamb (@sgt_lamb) March 12, 2018

VDOT also reported multiple crashes as the snowing began falling.

Since the storm will likely begin with rain, VDOT says they cannot pretreat the roads because the precipitation would just wash it away.

“Because this storm is starting out as a rain event, we're unable to pretreat. So, we're going to be watching the transition from the rain into the snow. That's when we'll be able to treat the roads,” said VDOT spokesperson Jessica Cowardin.

The biggest concern for the roadways in Central Virginia is Monday night into Tuesday morning, since temperatures will dip below freezing, roadways may refreeze.

VDOT says they expect patches of black ice on the roadways.

With that in mind, VDOT officials are cautioning drivers to be aware that the roads may become slippery over the next couple of day.

VDOT is also reminding motorists to: