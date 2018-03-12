Family shares details about Army vet struck on I-95 while helping stranger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- As Army veteran Captain Scott Burdett, 43, remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition, his family issued a statement about their loved one. Burdett, of Disputanta, had stopped on Interstate 95 to help the driver of a car that crashed north of Ruffin Mill Road.

While he stood on the side of the interstate, a Toyota Camry driven by a Midlothian man struck the crashed car.

The crashed car then struck Burdett, police said.

"At this time, no charges have been placed," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The crash remains under investigation."

The Burdett family set-up a GoFundMe page to help cover costs during this difficult time.

Burdett Family Statement

The family of Captain Matthew Scott Burdett would like to express their immense gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this extremely difficult time. The Burdett family would like to thank everyone who is praying for Scott’s recovery and offering their support at this time.



Last Tuesday evening, while acting as a good Samaritan, Scott sustained catastrophic injuries. While his condition is critical it remains stable.

Scott is an Army Veteran who served 22 years, including 14 years as a combat medic, with several tours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Scott is now and has always been a fighter who stands up for the things he believes in. At this very minute he continues to fight for his life at the hospital.

Scott is an active member of his community and Colonial Heights Baptist Church, where he and Jessica teach Awana bible study to children on Wednesday evenings. The family would specifically like to convey their appreciation for all of the prayers coming from the members of their church community.



While the family is thankful to be on the minds and hearts of many, they also ask for privacy at this time, so they can remain fully focused on Scott’s medical care, his recovery and each another during these very difficult times.

Burdett was struck March 6, 2018, at approximately 9:57 p.m., on Interstate 95 north of Ruffin Mill Road (Exit 58).