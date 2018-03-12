Police: Man shot multiple times while lying on living room couch

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a man suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” while lying on a couch in his living room, police said.

Prince George Police were called to a home in the 4400 block of Jefferson Point Lane at about 2:20 a.m. Monday.

“The victim, who was lying on a couch in the living room when shot, was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries,” a Prince George County Police spokesperson said. “There were no signs of forced entry into the residence and police believe the shooter and victim are acquaintances.”

Police described the victim as a man in his 30s.

“This is an ongoing investigation and updates will follow as they develop,” a police spokesperson continued.

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here. Police with information was asked to call Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.