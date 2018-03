RICHMOND, Va – Chef Joe DeFazio of DeFazio Catering was in the studio today. He told us about his service called Supper Made Simple and showed Jessica and Bill how to make Thai Fried Shrimp. He’ll be giving out samples at the Gator Gourmet event that benefits St. Gertrude’s High School. The event happens on March 28th from 5:30pm – 8pm at St. Gertrude’s High School. Here’s a link for tickets and more information:

https://www.saintgertrude.org/gator-gourmet/