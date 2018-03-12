Investigators: These 2 robbed woman in Bell Creek Road parking lot

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Investigators are looking for a man and a woman involved in an early-morning robbery that took place in a Hanover parking lot.

The crime was reported Monday at about 5:46 a.m.

“The female victim was walking through the parking lot when a white male suspect approached her and demanded money. At the same time, the suspect took the victim’s shoulder bag,” a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “The suspect was last seen getting into a midsize faded red four-door vehicle being driven by a white female with dark colored hair.”

One robbery suspect was described as a white male, 5’6” to 5’8” tall, with a thin brown mustache. He was wearing dark colored pants and a jacket over top of a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with a dark colored baseball hat.

The woman was believed to have been wearing a dark colored hooded jacket.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery, investigators said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.