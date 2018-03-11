What to expect from Monday’s wintry mix and rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – By daybreak Monday morning, moisture will spread north, and a mix of wet snow and rain is likely in some areas of Central Virginia. (moving into Metro Richmond during the late-morning, afternoon hours).

A storm will develop along the coast of the Carolinas and strengthen as it moves offshore tomorrow. This will spread more precipitation into the area.

Precipitation type will depend on where you are, as the low-level temperatures will be marginal for snow, leading to a mix in many locations.

Here in the Metro we’ll likely see a mix of wet snow, sleet and rain (more snow west, more rain east). With much of the precipitation occurring during the daylight hours and road surfaces being relatively warm, slushy accumulations will be limited to grassy surfaces, decks, etc.

We could potentially see an inch or two of slush across central Virginia, with very little if anything near the coast (where mainly rain will occur). Areas west of I-95 have the best shot at a few inches of accumulation (as it looks now an area from Orange/Culpeper south through Louisa and down to Farmville).

Temperatures will be above the freezing mark, averaging in the mid-30s to low 40s.

With possible wet surfaces and temperatures in the upper 20s in many places Tuesday morning, there could be a few slick spots with some black ice.

Temperatures will moderate later in the week, with highs in the low and mid 50s Thursday rising into the low and mid 60s next weekend.