Wintry mix chances increase Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Light snow and rain showers will be scattered across the area Saturday morning, the main focus will be south of I-64.

The showers will end by midday and skies will remain mostly cloudy to partly sunny.

The high will be near 50.

Sunday’s chances for wintry weather look less and less likely with each model run, but there are still some solutions bringing decent accumulations to the area, so we've lowered, but not removed, the chance for a wintry mix.

The biggest change in the forecast is to increase chances for a wintry mix on Monday, as there is now a more impressive signal for a wintry mix in the area.

Everything clears out Monday night, with dry and cold weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

Southerly winds will develop Thursday and Friday boosting highs into the mid 50s on Thursday and mid 60s on Friday.