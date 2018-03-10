Wall of Carytown Tobacco shop collapses into restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. — On Saturday evening, the wall on the side of the Carytown Tobacco building at 2927 W. Cary Street collapsed into the closed Don’t Look Back Mexican restaurant. There were no injuries, according to the Richmond Fire Department, who said the Station 18 responded to the scene.

The employees at the Carytown Tobacco shop confirmed that there was an event that occurred but declined to talk about it when a reporter went inside. The building was still open for operation. Pictures indicate that the facade of the wall fell, leaving the parts of the outer structure in place.

Don’t Look Back tweeted that “Yeesh, we get the message, universe.”

The wall of the tobacco shop next door just collapsed into our old building. Yeesh, we get the message, universe. pic.twitter.com/3UT0C4AuWw — Don't Look Back (@dontlookback_co) March 10, 2018

Last July, the building was condemned after a early morning fire that destroyed the kitchen and damaged a lot of structural work, according to employees.

The landlords who lived above Don’t Look Back were displaced after the fire.

Don’t Look Back has plans to leave the Carytown neighborhood in favor of two new locations elsewhere in the city.

They will open restaurants this year in Scott’s Addition and Forest Hill. Co-owner Hamooda Shami confirmed the moves, including the signing last week of a lease to take over the long-dormant Triple Lounge space at 3306 W. Broad St. and the purchase earlier this month of a vacant restaurant space at 7524 Forest Hill Ave.