VCU beats Dayton to advance in Atlantic 10 Tournament

Washington, D.C. - All season, VCU Head Coach Mike Rhoades has been saying his team needs to finish games. In the second round of the A-10 tournament, the Rams finished. They outscored Dayton 12-2 over the final three plus minutes to beat the Flyers 77-72.

Senior Justin Tillman, who was named to the conference first team, scored a team-high 15 points along with 10 rebounds. Johnny Williams, who made a circus go ahead basket with under three minutes in the game, added 14 points for the Rams, as they defeated Dayton for the second time in three meetings this season.

"I told them that the bank was always open," said Williams. "It was just a spin move and the guy over cut, so I had an easy layup."

"We finish, we finally finish," VCU Head Coach Mike Rhoades said. "We were led by our seniors Johnny and Justin. I told them after the one timeout guys if we get one stop, we win the game."

VCU will play the top seed in the tournament Rhode Island in the A-10 Quarterfinals. Rhode Island won the only regular season meeting between the two back in early February.