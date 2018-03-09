These Richmond dogs need new families NOW

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC)issued a plea for people to come forward and adopt dogs recently brought into the shelter.

“Last night our officers executed another seizure resulting in multiple dogs brought to RACC in need of immediate care,” RACC posted on Facebook. “We are currently investigating another case that will possibly result in another large scale seizure.”

Details about the recent investigations have not yet been released.

A February 2018 seizure resulted in 12 dogs being taken from a home in South Richmond.

“As an open admission municipal shelter, we are always juggling cage space and as of this morning we need your help,” the RACC posted continued. “We need to make space for 10 dogs today. Adoption fees are waived until we have enough cage space available.”

Click here for more information about the shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue.

