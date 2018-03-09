Mini Mint Brownies

RICHMOND, Va – Jeaketa Mange from Manga’s Mini Treats showed Cheryl how to make a quick, easy & delicious mint brownie. The best part – no mixer needed! Here’s the full recipe for you to try at home.
http://www.mangasminitreats.com
Mint Brownies (24 small pieces or 12 large pieces)
Ingredients:
- 1 cup butter (2 sticks)
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 4 eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup cocoa
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 10 ounce package of Andes Crème De Menthe Baking Chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Line a 9X13-inch pan with parchment paper (or foil) and lightly grease with cooking spray. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, combine the flour, cocoa and salt. Set aside.
- Melt the butter in a saucepan or in the microwave. Once melted, add the sugar, stirring well to combine. Whisk in the vanilla and then the eggs. Blend well.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix well.
- Gently stir in the chopped Andes mints.
- Pour into the prepared pan and bake for 32-35 minutes, until the brownies are set in the middle.
- Let cool completely, slice into squares and serve.