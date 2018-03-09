Mini Mint Brownies

RICHMOND, Va – Jeaketa Mange from Manga’s Mini Treats showed Cheryl how to make a quick, easy & delicious mint brownie. The best part – no mixer needed! Here’s the full recipe for you to try at home.

http://www.mangasminitreats.com

Mint Brownies  (24 small pieces or 12 large pieces)

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup butter (2 sticks)
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup cocoa
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 10 ounce package of Andes Crème De Menthe Baking Chips 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  1. Line a 9X13-inch pan with parchment paper (or foil) and lightly grease with cooking spray. Set aside.
  1. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, cocoa and salt. Set aside.
  1. Melt the butter in a saucepan or in the microwave. Once melted, add the sugar, stirring well to combine. Whisk in the vanilla and then the eggs. Blend well.
  1. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix well.
  1. Gently stir in the chopped Andes mints.
  1. Pour into the prepared pan and bake for 32-35 minutes, until the brownies are set in the middle.
  1. Let cool completely, slice into squares and serve.