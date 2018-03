RICHMOND, Va – Laura Daab brought her Bikini Panini food truck to the Virginia This Morning studios and showed Greg how to make two of her signature sandwiches. The truck features Mediterranean and Cote d’Azur inspired pressed sandwiches.

Bikini Panini will be one of the food trucks at the 2018 River Jam on Saturday, March 10th from 1pm – 4pm at James River High School.

https://www.bikinipanini.com/