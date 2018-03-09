× Richmond animal boarding facility shut down; dogs seized

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) and Richmond Police have shut down an animal boarding facility due to unsafe and unfit conditions.

The Animal Motel Boarding and Grooming, located at 2412 N. Lombardy Street, was shut down Friday after 4 dogs were seized Thursday night and additional dogs were seized Friday afternoon for cruelty and neglect.

The owner of the motel, Joseph Taylor Meyers, has been charged with animal-related crimes in the past, according to RACC Director Christie Chipps-Peters.

Cruelty and neglect charges are pending against Meyers in connection to this case.

Chipps-Peters said the dogs were not being properly cared for and the first four dogs seized “has not received proper vet care in a very long time.”

“We have received multiple calls throughout the years at this property, and done subsequent investigations and convictions, said Chipps-Peters.

Pets who were at the facility are now in the custody of Richmond Animal Care and Control. RACC is asking the pet owners to call them at 646-5573 (business hours) or 646-5100 (after hours). The will be no charge for pet owners, according to Chipps-Peters.

“We’re hopeful owners will pick them up very quickly,” she added.

