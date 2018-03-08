× Two teens shot in Mosby Court remain in critical condition

RICHMOND, Va. — Two 17-year-old juveniles were shot just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, in Mosby Court.

Officers with the Richmond Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Raven Street. When police arrived, they located two 17-year-old juveniles suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims are in critical condition, police said. One juvenile is considered to have life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.