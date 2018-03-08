Updated thoughts on Sunday/Monday snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday and Saturday will be dry days, with partly cloudy skies on Friday and increasing clouds on Saturday.

The big question in the forecast over the next week is what happens on Sunday.

Medium range models are in more agreement Thursday bringing a storm system through the area with enough cold air in place for at least a wintry mix.

"[We'll have] periods of light rain throughout the day [Sunday], picking up in intensity by the afternoon," CBS 6 meteorologist Tom Patton said in his Thursday morning forecast. "Overnight [into Monday] we may transition into a little bit of sleet and then we'll see some wet snowflakes early Monday morning."

By midday Monday, Patton said, light rain would return to Richmond.

How much snow can Richmond expect to see?

"It's going to depend on temperatures," Patton added. "Right now it's looking more like temperatures will be around freezing Monday morning, so snow doesn't really accumulate well. It's not going to be real cold the day before. But we could see some wet accumulations out of that."

The exact track is still very much uncertain, but it continues to appear as though surface temperatures will be a little too warm for significant accumulations of snow in the Richmond metro area.