Driver killed in fiery crash on I-95 in Caroline County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a deadly wreck on I-95 in Caroline County Thursday night.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash at southbound I-95 at mile marker 114.3 just before 8:15 p.m.

Crime Insider sources told reporter Jon Burkett that the driver of a sports car died in the fiery crash after the vehicle flipped several times.

State police said victim's name will be released once next of kin has been completed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.