Dancing Through #IllegalThursday

RICHMOND, Va – Big Herm Baskerville rang the bell with Jessica and Greg this #IllegalThursday with a little help from DJ Lonny B! They danced, popped some bubbly and did a little cooking! Big Herm made a Parmesan Lemon Salmon. You can visit Big Herm at 315 N 2nd Street in Richmond or go to http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175
BIG HERM’S PARMESAN LEMON SALMON
4 salmon fillets, skin off
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/2 cup lemon juice
1 tablespoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons dried parsley
½ teaspoon Salt and pepper
2/3 cup fresh shaved parmesan cheese
Directions:
In a small bowl, mix together the melted butter, lemon juice, garlic and parsley. Pour the garlic/butter mixture evenly over each piece of salmon. Season with salt and pepper to taste
Heat skillet on med. add in 3 tablespoons of oil.
Cook Salmon 3-4 mins. on each side. Basing it with marinade during the cooking process
Turn oven on broil.
Top with cheese and broil for 1-2 minutes until Cheese is golden.
Serve with fresh lemon wedges and garnish with extra parsley.