Dancing Through #IllegalThursday

RICHMOND, Va – Big Herm Baskerville rang the bell with Jessica and Greg this #IllegalThursday with a little help from DJ Lonny B! They danced, popped some bubbly and did a little cooking! Big Herm made a Parmesan Lemon Salmon. You can visit Big Herm at 315 N 2nd Street in Richmond or go to http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175

BIG HERM’S PARMESAN LEMON SALMON

4 salmon fillets, skin off

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons dried parsley

½ teaspoon Salt and pepper

2/3 cup fresh shaved parmesan cheese

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix together the melted butter, lemon juice, garlic and parsley. Pour the garlic/butter mixture evenly over each piece of salmon. Season with salt and pepper to taste

Heat skillet on med. add in 3 tablespoons of oil.

Cook Salmon 3-4 mins. on each side. Basing it with marinade during the cooking process

Turn oven on broil.

Top with cheese and broil for 1-2 minutes until Cheese is golden.



Serve with fresh lemon wedges and garnish with extra parsley.