RICHMOND, Va – Kimberly L. Martin who founded the KLM Scholarship Foundation was joined by CBS 6’s own Shelby Brown today to talk to Cheryl about the 10th annual Black and White Affair. The event raises money to help Virginia College students pay for text books.

This year’s event will be held at the Richmond Convention Center on Saturday, April 7th from 7pm – 11pm. You can find more information at http://www.klmfoundation.org