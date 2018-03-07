× Pedestrian struck by vehicle while assisting with crash on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian has been transported the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield while assisting those involved in an earlier crash.

Virginia State Police said around 9:57 p.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-95, north of Ruffin Mill Road (Exit 58), in Chesterfield County.

“The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that the incident was actually two separate crashes at the same location,” said State Police Sgt. Keeli L. Hill.

There were only minor injuries in the first crash involving two vehicles.

Police say an adult male driver of a Nissan Rogue pulled over on the right shoulder, partially in the roadway to help those involved in the first crash.

“As the driver (pedestrian) of the Nissan was outside his vehicle located at the rear of his vehicle, a Toyota sedan traveling southbound in the right-hand lane struck the pedestrian and the Nissan in the rear,” said Sgt. Hill.

The pedestrian has been transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was also transported for treatment of minor injuries.

Virginia State Police said they are in the preliminary stages of their investigation.

