Marvel superheroes train at Richmond Police Academy

RICHMOND, Va. – Spiderman and the Green Goblin battled in front of 30 students at the “Superhero Training Workshop” at the Richmond Police Academy Tuesday night.

Students from Martin Luther King Middle, in the after-school “Mirror Me” Mentoring Program, got a chance to meet superheroes – and learn to battle.

The cast of Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes hosted a hour-long session that included a superhero warm-up, fight and sword training, and even a special tutorial on superhero poses.

After the demonstration, the performers spoke to students about what it takes to portray a super hero six times a week.

Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes is at the Richmond Coliseum from the March 8 to 11.