Albemarle teen Haley Roach is missing and in need of medication

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. – Albemarle County Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl who is in need of medication.

Haley Roach was last seen by family members during the early morning hours of Thursday, March 1, in the 7000 block of Secretary Sands Road, in Albemarle County.

Police say the 15-year-old has health concerns and is in need of medication.

Haley was possibly wearing an orange and brown hoodie with a Browning symbol, skinny jeans or sweat pants, and black and white low top converse shoes.

The Albemarle County Police Department and the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team are searching for

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Haley Roach is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.