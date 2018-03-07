Family says disabled veteran’s benefits were canceled: ‘I don’t understand’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- James Mason is talking about an ordeal he and his family are going through with his brother Raymond, a disabled veteran who served in the Marines.

Mason says for years Raymond has gotten top-notch care from workers at Alternative Adult Care in Hanover.

He says spending time there is vital to Raymond having a stable routine.

But, Raymond‘s benefit was cut off in January, unbeknownst to the veteran, his brother James, and center’s director.

They tell CBS 6 Problem Solvers they found out only after the benefit was canceled.

“There was no clear explanation why it was terminated. I was really in a panic because I'm working, and I don't know of any options to provide that supplemental care,” Mason explained.

Margaret Cousin is the center’s director. She says what they provide is a service that’s critical to Raymond and several other veterans who also had their benefits terminated or drastically reduced.

Some are now only allowed to come to the adult daycare facility ten days out of the month.

“They love the socialization. That is so important. Many of them can't perform activities of daily living. Like feeding, going to the bathroom. We help with those things like that” Cousin added.

Mason contacted Senator Tim Kaine’s office. He has already received an initial reply.

CBS 6 News also reached out to the senator’s office. In a statement, he said:

“We have received unsatisfactory responses for why a veteran who previously qualified for much-needed care no longer does. The lack of communication has left Mr. Mason’s family with too many questions and without the resources he needs. I am going to keep pushing for answers because the country must honor the promises made in exchange for his sacrifice.”

"When this happens... it's like, I don't understand how this could happen to some of our most treasured resources. Individuals who basically put on the uniform of our country to protect our country," said Mason.

A spokesperson for Veterans Affairs (VA) says there are regular assessments to determine the continuing need for services. The spokesperson said:

“If services are to be changed, the family is notified. In order to provide a level of service to all veterans, the regular evaluation is important to ensure the veterans with the greatest needs are receiving services. If there are changes, the family and veteran are made aware of other community options for the veteran.”

Mason is adamant no one notified his Family about the change before the benefit was canceled. A spokesperson did not elaborate on what happened in this case.

Mason says he still wants to know what specific criteria was used to make that decision.

