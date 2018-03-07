RICHMOND, Va – Jess Burgess the Artistic Director from Dogtown Dance Theatre sat down with Greg to talk about the “Kicks 4 Dogtown” shoe drive. They’re trying to collect 2500 new and gently used shoes to give to communities in need.

RVA Dance Collective who calls Dogtown Dance Theatre home also stopped by for a beautiful performance. You can see them at RVA Dance Collective Presents: Voices on April 13th and 14th at 7pm at Dogtown Dance Theatre.

You can find out more at: http://www.dogtowndancetheatre.com