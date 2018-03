× New direct flights offered from Richmond to Nashville

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A new option is landing at Richmond International Airport (RIC) for those looking to fly from the River City to the Music City.

Allegiant announced plans to add two weekly non-stop flights starting June 14.

Allegiant previously offered non-stop flights from RIC to Orlando/Sanford, Florida and Tampa/St. Pete, Florida.

Visit Allegiant.com to flight schedules and flight information.