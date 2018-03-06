Chesterfield family loses home in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A family of four lost their home in a fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Ettrick home on Sasha Court at about 12:20 a.m.

When they arrived, the flames were seen throughout the house.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is now assisting the family of four.

