Petersburg residents start getting year-old mail

PETERSBURG, Va. – Some Petersburg residents received their mail about 18 months late.

Residents like Terry Ammons were notified that their mail was discovered in a dumpster Feb. 16.

One of the two pieces of mail was finally delivered; it was a year and a half old sympathy card, sent after he lost his father.

"I appreciate the Postal Service getting it to us now,” Ammons said. “That's better than not getting it at all."

While the 30 plus tubs of mail had been in the dumpster less than 48 hours, many want to know where their mail has been.

"I'd like to know where, it would be interesting to find out,” Ammon said.

Lee Ballenger said the pieces of mail he just received were 13 and 7 months old, both were First Class, fairly important documents.

"A fairly important and sensitive document with some personal information that has gone missing for the last seven months,” Ballenger said.

Those living along Bank and High Streets were notified by the Postal Service on Saturday that some of the dumped mail belonged to them.

Some said they knew there was an issue.

"We first noticed an issue not receiving mail in September,” said Karen Graham.

Ballenger knew when the junk mail stopped coming and there was an absence of First Class mail.

Graham said the problem was so bad and so obvious that she tried to tell the Post Master back in September.

"I didn't get anywhere with the Post Master, so it's been really frustrating,” she said.

Now her family has also started to receive mail that had been in the dumpster.

CBS 6 reached out to the U.S. Postal service to find out the status of the postal employee involved and we were told they don't commit on personnel matters.